FV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (Symbol: FV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.32, changing hands as low as $45.94 per share. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FV's low point in its 52 week range is $39.85 per share, with $49.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.98.
