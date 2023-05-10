Fuyo General Lease (TYO:8424) Price Target Decreased by 8.08% to 9,282.00

The average one-year price target for Fuyo General Lease (TYO:8424) has been revised to 9,282.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 10,098.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,282.00 to a high of 10,500.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.05% from the latest reported closing price of 9,880.00 / share.

Fuyo General Lease Maintains 3.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuyo General Lease. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8424 is 0.08%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 2,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 312K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8424 by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8424 by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 143K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8424 by 2.59% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8424 by 9.57% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 130K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8424 by 19.84% over the last quarter.

