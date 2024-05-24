Fuxing China Group Concludes AGM for FY2023

News & Insights

Fuxing China Group Ltd. (SG:AWK) has released an update.

Fuxing China Group Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, on April 29, 2024, at AIA Tower in Singapore, chaired by Independent Director Mr. Lim Cheng Kee. The AGM was properly convened with a quorum, and shareholders were briefed on the resolutions from the AGM notice previously circulated. Key company figures and shareholders attended, ensuring that the necessary discussions and decisions for the past financial year were addressed.

