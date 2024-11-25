Fuxing China Gains Approval for NASDAQ Listing

Fuxing China Group Ltd. (SG:AWK) has released an update.

Fuxing China Group Ltd. has received in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange for its proposed NASDAQ listing. This approval includes the issuance of up to 25,875,000 new shares and 1,552,500 shares via warrants. The move is a significant step towards the company’s expansion in the international stock market.

