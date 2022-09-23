FUTY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the FUTY ETF (Symbol: FUTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.16, changing hands as low as $45.85 per share. FUTY shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUTY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.91 per share, with $50.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.99.

