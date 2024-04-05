Futuristic Fortunes: 3 Penny Stocks to Buy Before They Go Mainstream

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Astute investors are aware that genuine diamonds frequently appear out of the shadows. Here are three such hidden gems, each offering unique chances with room to expand and maybe turn a profit.

The first penny stock is notable for its outstanding emphasis on annual recurring revenue (ARR). March’s all-time high ARR aside, the company’s consistent growth and rising client confidence highlight its potential for long-term revenue development. The second one is quite impressive in the field of communications equipment. The company can successfully enter the private network markets. Moreover, the company holds significant bookings from private networks and notable successes in North America and India.

Finally, the third one deftly handles the erratic cannabis market. The company is securing its place with cutting-edge tactics like the ELITE Premium Membership Program. The company has strong revenue growth and a growing market share in important jurisdictions like Alberta and Ontario.

Learn how these companies have all the necessary components for breakthrough success, even if they are presently operating under the radar.

Creative Realities (CREX)

ARR is a primary statistic used by Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) to assess revenue growth and stability. As of the middle of Mar. 2024, Creative Realities has an ARR run rate of $17.7 million. This record has a 2023 exit run rate of $16.3 million. These numbers further validate Creative Realities’ revenue growth trajectory by showing customers’ trust and confidence in the company’s products.

Additionally, effective debt reduction strategies have been proven by Creative Realities. Creative Realities repays around $370K in principle monthly from its debt. The objective is to bring its leverage ratio down to 1.0 to 1.2x by Dec. 31, 2024. As of the results release date, the company’s net debt is around $9.5 million, indicating continued success in debt reduction initiatives.

Moreover, between 2022 and 2023, Creative Realities’ leverage ratio decreased from around 5.4x to 2.4x on gross debt and from 5.0x to 1.9x on net debt. Overall, this indicates increased financial soundness and a lower risk profile.

Ceragon (CRNT)

Ceragon (NASDAQ:CRNT) has effectively entered and expanded diverse market categories, especially the private network industries. The company announced significant private network bookings of around $40 million, of which more than 30% came from new private network clients. The bookings from private networks attest to Ceragon’s ability to meet changing client demands and obtain lucrative contracts.

Furthermore, Ceragon’s revenue growth may be attributed to its notable success in critical markets, including North America and India. With many victories and a robust demand for its offerings, Ceragon grew its private network business in North America. Similarly, Ceragon saw strong demand in India for its products and closed a $150 million transaction with a Tier 1 operator. Ceragon’s strategy focuses on high-growth areas and client groups, demonstrated by its expansion into North America and India.

Through research, Ceragon consistently introduces new products to offer better performance qualities and a reduced total cost of ownership. Due to its focus on producing optimum solutions, the company may take advantage of market demand and maintain an advantage over competitors. These include the IP-50EX millimeter wave radios and the Neptune-based millimeter wave technologies.

High Tide (HITI)

High Tide’s (NASDAQ:HITI) growing market share indicates its strong competitive position and future development, especially in important provinces like Alberta and Ontario. In Alberta and Ontario, Canna Cabana accounted for more than 19% and 9% of the retail cannabis market share in Q1 2024. Although it makes up just around 4.7% of all cannabis retail stores in the five provinces where the firm operates, Canna Cabana represents over 10% of the market share in revenue.

Additionally, High Tide’s greater market share than the number of its stores demonstrates strong brand awareness, a devoted client base, and competitive advantages. Its cutting-edge discount club business strategy, which includes the ELITE premium membership program, has strengthened its position in the industry by helping to attract and keep customers.

Despite a downturn in cannabis sales in Canada during the holidays, High Tide maintained organic revenue growth that exceeded market growth. Lastly, the brick-and-mortar category saw particularly noteworthy revenue growth, with a 16% increase in revenue year over year. Therefore, the company achieved a 10% market share in each of the five provinces where it operates.

