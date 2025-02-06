Futures Targets Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The weekly jobless claims might be the highlight on Thursday. Asian shares were mostly higher at the close, while European shares are trading positive.

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 14.25 points.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Wednesday. The Dow advanced 317.24 points or 0.7 percent to 44,873.28, the S&P 500 climbed 23.60 points or 0.4 percent to 6,061.48 and the Nasdaq rose 38.31 points or 0.2 percent to 19,692.33.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 215 K, while it was up 207 K in the prior week.

The Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter is expected to increase 1.8 percent, while it was up 2.2 percent in the prior quarter.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 321 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was up $6.818 trillion.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.27 percent to 3,270.66.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.43 percent to 20,891.62.

Japanese markets extended gains. The Nikkei average climbed 0.61 percent to 39,066.53. The broader Topix index settled 0.25 percent higher at 2,752.20.

Australian markets ended sharply higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.23 percent to 8,520.70.

The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 1.17 percent at 8,785.10.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 78.67 points or 1.00 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 193.46 points or 0.90 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 198.00 points or 3.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 27.70 points or 0.22 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 0.81 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.