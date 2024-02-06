Futures Suggests Weak Start For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The Fed speeches might get special attention on Tuesday. The U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might continue to be in negative territory at today's opening.

Asian shares closed the trading broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were down 56.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 21.00.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 31.28 points or 0.2 percent to 15,597.68 after falling as much as 1.0 percent in early trading. The S&P 500 fell 15.80 points or 0.3 percent to 4,942.81, while the narrower Dow remained more firmly in the red, closing down 274.30 points or 0.7 percent at 38,380.12.

On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Four-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will give a keynote address before the Ohio Bankers League Economic Summit at noon ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a Q&A session as part of a Greater Mankato Growth luncheon at 1.00 pm ET.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will give opening and overview remarks before a virtual conference hosted by the Fed Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and St. Louis at 2.00 pm ET.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker to speak before a Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship event at 7.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index soared 3.23 percent to 2,789.49.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 4.04 percent to 16,136.87.

Japanese markets closed lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.53 percent to 36,160.66, while the broader Topix index settled 0.68 percent lower at 2,539.25.

Australian stocks declined as fourth-quarter retail sales data disappointed. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 0.58 percent to 7,581.60, its lowest since January 29. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.59 percent at 7,808.90.

