Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiments and earnings might be the highlights on Friday. Geopolitical developments are keenly followed by investors. Russia has announced withdrawal from Kherson in Southern Ukraine.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly higher.

Asian shares finished up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 6.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up173.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 77.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday's session higher. The Dow spiked 1,201.43 points or 3.7 percent to 33,715.37, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 760.97 points or 7.4 percent to 11,114.15 and the S&P 500 soared 207.80 points or 5.5 percent to 3,956.37.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 59.6, while it was up 59.9 in the prior month. The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 979 and the U.S. rig count was 770.

Asian stocks gained on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.69 percent to 3,087.29. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 7.74 percent to 17,325.66. Japanese shares hit a two-month high. The Nikkei average jumped 2.98 percent to 28,263.57. The broader Topix index gained 2.12 percent to settle at 1,977.76.

Australian markets posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.79 percent to 7,158 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 2.86 percent higher at 7,350.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 36.25 points or 0.57 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 94.13 points or 0.64 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 17.98 points or 0.24 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 34.26 points or 0.31 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.74 percent.

