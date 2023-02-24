Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open In Negative Zone

(RTTNews) - New Home Sales for January, Personal Income, and Outlays for January might be the highlight on Friday. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 191.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 26.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 111.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday in positive territory. The Dow rose 108.82 points or 0.3 percent to 33,153.91, the Nasdaq advanced 83.33 points or 0.7 percent to 11,590.40 and the S&P 500 climbed 21.27 points or 0.5 percent to 4,012.32.

On the economic front, the New Home Sales for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 617k, while it was up 616k in the previous month. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 66.4, while it was up 66.4 in January. The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 1,008 and the U.S. Rig Count was 760.

The Department of Commerce's Personal Income and Outlays for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 1.0 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak before the Chicago Booth Initiative on Global Markets 2023 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum at 10.15 am ET. Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins and Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller will participate in a discussion on Why Did We Miscast Inflation at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares fell notably lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.62 percent to 3,267.16 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.68 percent to 20,010.04.

Japanese shares rose today. The Nikkei average jumped 1.29 percent to 27,453.48. The broader Topix index closed 0.67 percent higher at 1,988.40.

Australian markets snapped a three-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.30 percent to 7,307 but recorded its third consecutive weekly loss. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.27 percent higher at 7,512.70.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 34.51 points or 0.47 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 83.51 points or 0.54 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 16.58 points or 0.21 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 9.21 points or 0.08 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.48 percent.

