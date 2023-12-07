Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street is poised to open broadly lower.

On a lean day of economic announcements, geo-political developments might get special attention.

Oil rebounded from six-month lows in Asian trade while gold traded in a narrow trading band.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 68.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 0.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 26.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended modestly lower on Wednesday. The Dow settled at 36,054.43, losing 70.13 points or 0.19 percent. The S&P 500 ended down 17.84 points or 0.39 percent at 4,549.34, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 83.20 points or 0.58 percent at 14,146.71.

On the economic front, Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 222k, while it was up 218k in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 10 bcf.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $7.796 trillion.

The Consumer Credit Treasury bill auction will be held at 3.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session mostly lower. Chinese markets finished mixed. China's Shanghai Composite finished marginally lower at 2,966.21.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index hit a 13-month low before ending 0.71 percent lower at 16,345.89.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 1.76 percent to 32,858.31. The broader Topix index settled 1.14 percent lower at 2,359.9.

Australian markets finished marginally lower.

