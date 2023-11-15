Futures Suggests Wall Street To Continue In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Economic announcements, as well as Fed talks, might be of interest to investors on Wednesday. The Retail Sales, Producer Prices, and New York Manufacturing are scheduled today. Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

Asian shares were positive at the closing, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 125.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 22.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 104.25 points.

The U.S. major averages posted strong gains on Tuesday. The Nasdaq soared 326.64 points or 2.4 percent to 14,094.38, the S&P 500 surged 84.15 points or 1.9 percent to 4,495.70 and the Dow jumped 489.83 points or 1.4 percent to 34,827.70.

On the economic front, the PPI-Final Demand for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Retail Sales for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is down 0.3 percent, while it was up $0.7 percent in September.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for November is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is minus 3.0, while it was minus 4.6 in October.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for November will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inflation expectations were up 2.4 percent. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET.

The 4-month Treasury Bill Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr to testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing, 'Oversight of Prudential Regulators' at 9.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on 'The Housing Challenge' before the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference at 3.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose sharply on Wednesday. Chinese shares climbed today. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.55 percent to 3,072.83 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.92 percent to 18,079.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average soared 2.52 percent to 33,519.70. The broader Topix index settled 1.19 percent higher at 2,373.22.

Australian markets closed near a two-month high. The benchmark index S&P/ASX 200 closed 1.42 percent higher at 7,105.90. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.52 percent higher at 7,316.70.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 43.53 points or 0.61 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 112.02 points or 0.72 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 72.03 points or 0.97 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 28.19 points or 0.26 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.65 percent.

