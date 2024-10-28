Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Monday. In the Asian trading session, the dollar firmed up and gold inched lower. Oil prices were down more than 4 percent.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 103.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 22.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 104.25 points.

The U.S. major averages turned in a mixed performance on Friday. The Dow tumbled by 2.7 percent and the S&P 500 slumped by 1.0 percent, but the Nasdaq rose by 0.2 percent.

The monthly Jobs report, Personal Income and spending report might get attention this week. Reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing sector activity and major earnings reports might also attract some attention.

On the economic front, the Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The three-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. A five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.68 percent to 3,322.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 20,599.36 after a volatile session.

Japanese markets logged strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 1.82 percent to 38,605.53. The broader Topix index closed 1.51 percent higher at 2,657.78.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.12 percent to 8,221.50. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,478.20.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is gaining 4.68 points or 0.06 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 62.37 points or 0.32 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 37.74 points or 0.46 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 20.62 points or 0.17 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.14 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.