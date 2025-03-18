Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, the Industrial Production, Housing starts, and Import and Export prices might be the major economic announcements.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading positive.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar steadied near a five-month low, oil extended gains for a third straight session.

As of 8.25 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 69.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended in positive territory on Monday. The Dow jumped 353.44 points or 0.9 percent to 41,841.63, the S&P 500 climbed 36.18 points or 0.6 percent to 5,675.12 and the Nasdaq rose 54.58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,808.66.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for housing starts is 1.383 million, while it was up 1.366 million in the prior month. The consensus for permits is 1.450 million, while it was up 1.483 million in the prior month.

The Import and Export Prices for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. The import prices is expected to be down 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in January. Export prices consensus is for a decline of 0.2 percent, while it was up 1.3 percent in January.

The Industrial Production for February will be published at 9.15 am ET. The Industrial production is projected to be up 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.5 in the prior month. Monthly manufacturing output is expected to be up 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese shares edged up slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.11 percent at 3,429.76.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.46 percent to 24,740.57.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.20 percent to 37,845.42 while the broader Topix index settled 1.29 percent higher at 2,783.56.

Australian markets finished on a flat note. The S&P/ASX 200 and the All-Ordinaries index finished marginally higher.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 55.89 points or 0.69 percent. The German DAX is progressing 278.03 points or 1.20 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 35.85 points or 0.41 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 16.77 points or 0.13 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.89 percent.

