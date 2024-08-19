Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher on Wednesday. The U.S.economic calendaris relatively quiet this week. The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and remarks by Fed officials also might attract investor sentiments.

In the Asian trading session, oil and gold prices fell slightly.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 0.05 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 3.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 15.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed modestly higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 96.70 points or 0.2 percent to 40,659.76, the Nasdaq rose 37.22 points or 0.2 percent to 17,631.72 and the S&P 500 edged up 11.03 points or 0.2 percent to 5,554.25.

On the economic front, the E-Commerce Retail Sales for the second quarter will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the retail sales were up 2.1 percent. The Leading Indicators for July will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The six month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller to give opening remarks before the Summer Workshop on Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Federal Governor Christopher Waller will give opening remarks before the Summer Workshop on Money, Banking, Payments, and Finance hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors at 9.15 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 2,893.67. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.8 percent to 17,569.57.

Japanese markets tumbled. The Nikkei 225 Index slumped 1.8 percent to 37,388.62. The broader Topix Index settled 1.4 percent lower at 2,641.14.

Australian markets edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.1 percent to 7,980.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index finished marginally higher at 8,194.80.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 32.17 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is progressing 44.49 points or 0.24 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 6.75 points or 0. P0.08 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 39.51 points or 0.32 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.43 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.