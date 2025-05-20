Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

Asian shares mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 78.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow ended the day up 137.33 points or 0.3 percent at 42,792.07. The S&P 500 also inched up 5.22 points or 0.1 percent to 5,963.60, while the Nasdaq crept up 4.36 points at 19,215.46.

On the economic front, the 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will give commencement address before the Spring 2025 Berkeley Economics Commencement Ceremony at 5.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy in a moderated conversation before the Economic Club of Minnesota at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.38 percent to 3,380.48.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.49 percent to 23,681.48.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index both finished marginally higher at 37,529.49 and 2,738.83, respectively.

Australian stocks edged higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58 percent to close at 8,343.30. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.57 percent higher at 8,573.40.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 47.32 points or 0.60 percent. The German DAX is adding 130.55 points or 0.55 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 60.68 points or 0.70 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 66.70 points or 0.54 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.59 percent.

