Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Initial trends show a market caution and the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday, despite strong positive signs on Monday.

Investors are still concerned about President Trump's new tariff policies. In the Asian trading session, the dollar index inched down, while gold held near record levels. Oil edged up.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 138.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 32.50 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Monday firmly positive. The Dow jumped 312.08 points or 0.8 percent to 40,524.79, the Nasdaq rose 107.03 points or 0.6 percent to 16,831.48 and the S&P 500 climbed 42.61 points or 0.8 percent to 5,405.07.

On the Economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 10.0, while it was minus 20.0 in the prior month.

The Import and Export Prices for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in February.

The 52-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on 'Driving Through the Economic Fog' before a luncheon at the University of North Carolina, Pembroke at 11.35 am ET.

Federal Governor Lisa Cook will give 2025 Distinguished Alumna Award acceptance remarks before the Cal Alumni Club of Washington, D.C. Annual Reception at 7.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly positive on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent to 3,267.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 21,466.27.

Japanese markets gained on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 0.8 percent to 34,267.54, while the broader Topix Index settled 1 percent higher at 2,513.35.

Australian markets edged up slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.2 percent to 7,761.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 0.1 percent at 7,969.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.