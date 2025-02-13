Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Weekly Jobless Claims and Producer Price Inflation are the major economic announcements on Thursday. President Donald Trump's lengthy phone call with Russian President Putin and the upcoming meeting of the leaders are closely watched by investors.

Asian shares were mostly lower at the close, while European shares are trading mostly up.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 10.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly down. The Nasdaq inched up 6.09 points to 19,649.95. The Dow slid 225.09 points or 0.5 percent to 44,368.56, while the S&P 500 fell 16.53 points or 0.3 percent to 6,051.97.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 217K, while the initial claims were up 219K in the prior week.

The PPI-Final Demand for January is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in December.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be announced at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 174 bcf.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Inflation-protected Securities or TIPS auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET

Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.811 trillion.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,332.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.2 percent to 21,814.37.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 1.28 percent to 39,461.47 while the broader Topix index settled 1.18 percent higher at 2,765.59.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

