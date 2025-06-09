Futures Suggests Wall Street To Continue In Positive Zone At Open

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up.

Consumer and Producer Price Inflation and Consumer Sentiment are likely to be in focus this week

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will be in talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng to discuss trade tensions in view of the new policy decisions of the Trump government.

In the Asian Trading session, the dollar slipped against all major currencies, while gold prices recovered. Oil prices eased.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 39.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 7.25 points.

The U.S. major averages remained firmly positive at the close on Friday. The Nasdaq shot up 231.50 points or 1.2 percent to 19,529.95, the Dow surged 443.13 points or 1.1 percent to 42,762.87 and the S&P 500 jumped 61.06 points or 1.0 percent to 6,000.36.

On the economic front, the Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

Six-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. Chinese markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.43 percent to 3,399.77 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.63 percent to 24,181.43.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The Nikkei average jumped 0.92 percent to 38,088.57 while the broader Topix index settled 0.58 percent higher at 2,785.41.

Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 29.84 points or 0.38 percent. The German DAX is losing 193.77 points or 0.80 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 23.05 points or 0.26 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 48.55 points or 0.39 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.59 percent.

