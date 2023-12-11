Futures Suggests Mostly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower on Monday.

There are no major economic announcements scheduled today. As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 2.0 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 18.75 points.

Reports on consumer and producer price inflation might get attention this week. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged following its monetary policy this week.

The U.S. major averages reached new highs on Friday. The Dow rose 130.49 points or 0.4 percent to 36,247.87, the Nasdaq advanced 63.98 points or 0.5 percent to 14,403.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.78 points or 0.4 percent to 4,604.37.

On the economic front, six-month Treasury Bill auction and Three-month Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed higher as hopes persisted for more stimulus to boost growth.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.74 percent to 2,991.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.81 percent to 16,201.49.

Japanese shares bounced back. The Nikkei average jumped 1.50 percent to 32,791.80 after tumbling 3.4 percent last week. The broader Topix index settled 1.47 percent higher at 2,358.55.

Australian markets finished marginally higher after a choppy session.

