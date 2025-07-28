Futures Suggests Moderately Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up on Monday. Investors might be focusing mainly on geopolitical developments.

The market sentiments is slightly positive as the EU and the U.S. struck a last-minute trade agreement, with a 15 percent tariff on EU goods, down from the 30 percent originally proposed. Further, the U.S. and China are likely to extend their tariff truce for another 90 days.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar index held near a one-week high, gold held steady near $3,340 per ounce. Oil prices climbed.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 25.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 85.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow jumped 208.01 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 44,901.92, while the NASDAQ gained 50.36 points or 0.24 percent to close at 21,108.32 and the S&P 500 improved 25.29 points or 0.40 percent to end at 6,388.64.

On the economic front, the two-year and five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian shares rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.1 percent to 3,597.94. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent to 25,562.13.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei 225 Index tumbled 1.1 percent to 40,998.27, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.7 percent lower at 2,930.73.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,697.70, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.3 percent higher at 8,963.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.