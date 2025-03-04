Futures Suggests Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, geopolitical developments and President Donald Trump's tariffs on Mexico and Canada might be the highlights on Tuesday.

Canada is planning a retaliatory 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods, while China targeting to impose additional tariffs of 10-15 percent on several agricultural goods.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

In the Asian trading session, oil extended steep losses.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 124.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 27.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 102.00 points.

The major averages remained firmly negative at the close on Monday. The Nasdaq dove 497.09 points or 2.6 percent to 18,350.19, the S&P 500 tumbled 104.78 points or 1.8 percent to 5,849.72 and the Dow slumped 649.67 points or 1.5 percent to 43,191.24.

Four-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The six-week treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams participates in a moderated discussion at a Bloomberg Invest event organized by Bloomberg LP. at 2.20 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.22 percent at 3,324.21.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.28 percent to 22,941.77.

Japanese markets fell sharply. The Nikkei average tumbled 1.20 percent to 37.331.18 while the broader Topix index closed down 0.71 percent at 2,710.18.

Australian shares fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.58 percent to 8,198.10. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.68 percent lower at 8,420.90.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 131.78 points or 1.61 percent. DAX of Germany is down 567.80 points or 2.45 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 59.63 points or 0.67 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 97.24 points or 0.74 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 2.26 percent.

