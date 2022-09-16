Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Negative

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in September might get attention on Friday as there are not many economic announcements.

Asian shares finished lower on the day, while European shares are trading negative.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 223.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 32.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 113.50 points.

The U.S. major averages were firmly negative at the close on Thursday. The Dow slid 173.27 points or 0.6 percent to 30,961.82, the Nasdaq tumbled 167.32 points or 1.4 percent to 11,552.36 and the S&P 500 slumped 44.66 points or 1.1 percent to 3,901.36.

On the economic front, Consumer Sentiment for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 59.9, while it was up 58.2 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 964 and the U.S. rig count was 759.

The Treasury International Capital reports for July will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $121.8 billion.

Asian stocks finished mostly lower. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 74 points or 2.30 percent to finish at 3,126.40. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 169 points or 0.89 percent.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 308 points or 1.11 percent to end trading at 27,567.65.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 6,739.10 after losing 104 points or 1.52 percent.

European shares are trading in negative territory. CAC 40 of France is down 73.43 points or 1.19 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 205.31 points or 1.58 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 0.94 points or 0.01 percent. Swiss Market Index is losing 49.35 points or 0.46 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.07 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.