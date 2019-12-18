Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, the investors are looking for cues from geopolitical developments.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

The initial signs from the U.S. Futures index is pointing to a positive opening for Wall Street.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 4.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday slightly above the unchanged line. The Dow edged up 31.27 points or 0.1 percent to 28,267.16, the Nasdaq inched up 9.13 points or 0.1 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.07 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,192.52.

On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior year the Crude Oil inventories were up 0.8 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories were up 5.4 million barrels.

Fed Reserve, Chicago's President and Chief Executive officer Charles Evans will speak at 12.40 am ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. Chinese shares gave up early gains to end lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.18 percent to 3,017.04 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.15 percent higher at 27,884.21.

Japanese shares ended lower. Exports fell 7.9 percent on a yearly basis in November - slower than the 8.8 percent fall economists had expected. The Nikkei average dropped 0.55 percent to 23,934.43 while the broader Topix index closed half a percent lower at 1,738.40.

Australian markets ended flat with a positive bias. All Ordinaries were up 6.50 points or 0.09 percent at 6,957.00

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 8.94 points or 0.08 percent, the German DAX is losing 31.75 points or 0.24 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 10.74 points or 0.14 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 73.61 points or 0.70 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.11 percent.

