Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Tuesday.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 151.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 37.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 265.00 points.

The U.S. major indices finished lower on Monday. The Dow ended the session well of its best levels of the day but still closed up 306.14 points or 1 percent at 31,802.44. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq plunged 310.99 points or 2.4 percent to 12,609.16, its lowest closing level in almost three months, and the S&P 500 slid 20.59 points or 0.5 percent to 3,821.35.

On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 4.6 percent.

The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before the virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 6.05 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese stocks slumped. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index lost 62.12 points, or 1.82 percent, to finish at 3,359.29 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.81 percent to 28,773.23. Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average rallied 284.69 points, or 0.99 percent, to 29,027.94, while the broader Topix index closed 1.27 percent higher at 1,917.68.

Japan's GDP climbed an annualized 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a quarterly basis, GDP gained 2.8 percent - again missing forecasts for 3.0 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the previous three months.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is adding 43.07 points or 0.30 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 42.04 points or 0.62 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 9.05 points or 0.08 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.46 percent.

