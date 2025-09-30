Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Down

(RTTNews) - Job openings and consumer confidence report might be the focus on Tuesday. Geopolitical developments also might get attention.

In the Asian trading session, gold rallied to a fresh high, while the U.S. dollar weakened. Oil extended overnight losses on expectations of increased OPEC+ supply.

Early signs from the US Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 92.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 12.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 34.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday in positive territory. The Nasdaq climbed 107.09 points or 0.5 percent to 22,591.15, the S&P 500 rose 17.51 points or 0.3 percent to 6,661.21 and the Dow inched up 68.78 points or 0.2 percent to 46,316.07.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for July will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in June.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index or HPI for July will be issued at 9.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 0.2 percent.

The Chicago PMI for September will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 43.5, while it was up 41.5 in the previous month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 96.0, while it was up 97.4 in the prior month.

Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.1 million, while it was up 7.181 million in the prior month.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will give brief remarks and participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before hybrid Council on Foreign Relations C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics at 9.00 am ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in conversation moderated by Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Vice President Pia Orrenius before the Dallas Fed Survey Participants' Appreciation Reception at 7.10 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.52 percent to 3,882.78. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.87 percent higher at 26,855.56.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dipped 0.25 percent to 44,932.63 while the broader Topix index settled 0.19 percent higher at 3,137.60.

Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.16 percent to 8,848.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.