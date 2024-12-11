Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up on Wednesday. Investors might be focusing on heightened geopolitical tensions

In the Asian trading session, gold steadied near a two-week high and oil prices ticked up.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 4.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 39.75 points.

The U.S. major averages dipped on Tuesday. The Dow slid 154.10 points or 0.4 percent to 44,247.83, the Nasdaq fell 49.45 points or 0.3 percent to 19,687.24 and the S&P 500 slipped 17.94 points or 0.3 percent to 6,034.91.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil inventories were down 5.1 million barrels and the Gasoline Inventories were up 2.4 million barrels.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 am ET.

The Treasury Department's Treasury Statement for November is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $356 billion, while deficit in the prior month was $257.5 billion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.29 percent to 3,432.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.77 percent to 20,155.05.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 39,372.23. The broader Topix index settled 0.29 percent higher at 2,749.31.

Australian markets ended lower ahead of domestic jobs data, scheduled for Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.47 percent to 8,353.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.46 percent lower at 8,610.40.

