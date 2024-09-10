Futures Suggest That Wall Street Might Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Investors might be looking ahead to the geopolitical development and inflation data on Tuesday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading mostly down. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 36.75 points.

The U.S. major averages pulled back off their highs of the session in afternoon trading but remained firmly positive. The Dow surged 484.18 points or 1.2 percent to 40,829.59, the Nasdaq jumped 193.77 points or 1.2 percent to 16,884.60 and the S&P 500 shot up 62.63 points or 1.2 percent to 5,471.05.

On the economic front, the Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak on 'Basel III Endgame' before the Brookings Institution 10.00 am ET. Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Treasury Buyback Results are expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.28 percent higher at 2,744.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.22 percent to 17,234.09.

Japanese markets extended recent losses. The Nikkei average slid 0.16 percent to 36,159.16. The broader Topix index settled 0.12 percent lower at 2,576.54. Australian markets ended a tad higher, led by financials. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.30 percent to 8,011.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 0.31 percent at 8,217.

