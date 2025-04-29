Futures Suggest Significantly Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - As the world is discussing tariff changes and geopolitical developments, the early signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Reports on consumer confidence and job openings might be interest to investors.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was resilient against its rivals, while gold prices were lower. Oil extended overnight losses on a weaker demand outlook.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 110.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 56.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended lower. The Nasdaq edged down 16.81 points or 0.1 percent to 17,366.13, the S&P 500 inched up 3.54 points or 0.1 percent to 5,528.75 and the Dow rose 114.09 points or 0.3 percent to 40,227.59.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for February will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for February will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Consumer Confidence for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 87.5, while it was up 92.9 in March.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.46 million, while it was up 7.568 million in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally lower at 3,286.65. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up by 0.2 percent to 22,008.11.

Japanese markets were closed for the Showa Day holiday.

Australian markets climbed to a two-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.9 percent to 8,070.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 1.0 percent higher at 8,287.90.

