Futures Suggest Negative Bias At Open

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index on Thursday suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Total worldwide coronavirus infections crossed 1.53 million with total deaths of more than 89,000.

The U.S. recorded the most deaths in a single day of 1922 on Wednesday, while total death came in at more than 14,800.

Spain has reached the peak of the pandemic with recorded cases of 150, thousand, and the death toll of nearly 15,000.

The latest figures from the U.K show that there are nearly 61,000 cases and deaths climbed to 7097. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still hospitalized.

Italy that was devastated by the COVID 19 infection is showing an increase in infections by one percent in a day, while two weeks back the increase was up 7 percent a day, Wuhan, the epicenter in China is back to normal after 76 days of lockdown.

The weekly jobless claims report is likely to in the spotlight on Thursday. Remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may also attract attention.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 158.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 26.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 70.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday near their highs of the session. The Dow soared 779.71 points or 3.4 percent to 23,433.57, the Nasdaq surged 203.64 points or 2.6 percent to 8,090.90 and the S&P 500 spiked 90.57 points or 3.4 percent to 2,749.98. On the economic front, Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5000K , while it was a up 6,648K in the prior week.

The Labor Department's Production Price Index-FD for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.6 percent in the prior month.

University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 75.0, down from 89.1 in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will provide an economic update in a webcast hosted by Brookings Institution at 10.00 am ET.

The Commerce Department's Wholesale Trade for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at $5.812 trillion.

The Fed's Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 am ET. The M2 Weekly change was $436.1 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. Chinese stocks climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 10.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,825.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 329.96 points, or 1.4 percent, to 24,300.33.

Japanese shares fell after three straight days of gains. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 19,345.77. The broader Topix closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,416.98.

Australian markets rallied on Thursday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index surged up 180.40 points, or 3.5 percent, to 5,387.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index spiked 180.60 points, or 3.4 percent, to 5,439.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 5.03 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 40.98 points or 0.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 59.51 points or 1.05 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining $45.99 points or 0.48 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.46 percent.

