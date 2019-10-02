Futures Suggest Lower Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - ADP's Employment Report for September will be the major focus on Wednesday.

Initial trend on U.S. Futures point to a lower opening for Wall Street.

Asian shares finished in the red, while European shares are also trading down.

Investors are keenly following the U.S. - China trade situations.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 122.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 38.00 points.

The U.S. major averages moved to the downside going into the close on Tuesday. The Dow plunged 343.79 points or 1.3 percent to 26,573.04, the Nasdaq slumped 90.65 points or 1.1 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 36.49 points or 1.2 percent to 2,940.25.

On the economic front, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will give keynote on second day of 2019 Community Banking Research Conference, in St. Louis, Missouri at 9.00 am ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will participate in a moderated discussion at the UC San Diego Economics Roundtable Lecture Series in La Jolla, CA at 10.50 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude Oil Inventories were up 2.4 million barrels, while Gasoline inventories increased 0.5 million barrels.

Automatic Data Processing or ADP/ Moody's Analytics' Employment Report for September will be published at 8.

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday. Chinese markets remained closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.19 percent to 26,042.69.

Japanese shares fell. The Nikkei average dropped 106.63 points, or 0.49 percent, to 21,778.61 while the broader Topix index closed 0.42 percent lower at 1,596.29.

Australian markets fell sharply to hit a three-week low. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 102.90 points, or 1.53 percent, to 6,639.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended the session down 99.70 points, or 1.45 percent, at 6,753.30.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is falling 89.60 points or 1.60 percent. The German DAX is loosing 154.40 points or 1.25 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 153.69 points or 2.09 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 104.07 points or 1.05 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.58 percent.

