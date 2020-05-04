Futures slip on rising U.S.-China tensions

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's stock futures edged lower on Monday due to heightening tensions between United States and China over the origin of the coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

Oil prices fell on Monday on worries that a global oil glut may persist even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 1.09% to 14,620.34 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 fell 1.25% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 declined 0.95%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Air Canada AC.TO on Monday posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and warned of an about 75% drop in third-quarter capacity, as the COVID-19 pandemic-triggered lockdowns kept people at home.

Canada said on Sunday it was giving privately held Canadian firm AbCellera Biologics Inc C$176 million to help it find naturally produced antibodies that could be used to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc's <STZ.N > subsidiary has exercised warrants to buy shares of Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, increasing its stake to 38.6% in the Canadian marijuana producer.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg raises target price to C$34 from C$31

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$71 from C$66

Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO: Eight Capital raises target price to C$3.10 from C$2.75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1714.1; +0.78% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $18.75; -5.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $25.83; -2.31% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 ISM-New York Index for Apr: Prior 849.3

0945 ISM New York Business Conditions for Apr: Prior 12.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Mar: Prior -15.8%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Mar: Prior -14.4%

1000 Factory orders mm for Mar: Expected -9.8%; Prior 0.0%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Mar: Prior -0.2%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Mar: Prior 0.1%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Mar: Prior -0.9%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.41)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.