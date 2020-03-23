Futures slide again as coronavirus raises contraction fears

By Uday Sampath Kumar

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday on fears of economic damage from a growing number of national lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with Goldman Sachs estimating a 24% plunge in U.S. real GDP in the second quarter.

At 05:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 694 points, or 3.64%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 77.5 points, or 3.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 194.25 points, or 2.79%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were down 3.17%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 4.34% at 2,304.92​ on Friday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

