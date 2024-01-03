Futures signal fresh losses on Wall Street as yields rise

By Sruthi Shankar and Shristi Achar A

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, pointing to fresh losses on the second trading day of 2024, as Treasury yields extended gains ahead of data that could offer insights on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing plans.

Wall Street kicked off the new year on a downbeat note, halting a blistering rally in stock markets, as Apple and other technology names came under pressure from higher yields.

Shares of rate-sensitive megacap stocks including Nvidia NVDA.O, Apple AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O fell between 0.4% and 1.2% in premarket trading, as the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR climbed for a fourth session to 3.972%. US/

Last week, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX came within striking distance of its all-time closing high as investors priced in aggressive rate cuts in 2024 following signs of cooling inflation.

The minutes of the Fed's December meeting, where policymakers opened the door to potential rate cuts this year, is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

"With many Fed members emerging to reign in expectations following that meeting, there is a good chance that we see a somewhat less expansive view than that expressed by Jay Powell," noted Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

"After all, the dot plot expectations signal likely three rate cuts this year, bringing risk for equities given the current market pricing for six."

While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates on hold in January, traders have priced in a 67.2% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in March, as per CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

At 7:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 110 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16 points, or 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 80.25 points, or 0.48%.

Institute for Supply Management's December manufacturing activity survey, and November job openings data are due later in the day. Federal Reserve Richmond President Thomas Barkin, a voting member in the FOMC's rate-setting committee this year, is also set to speak.

Shares of Pfizer PFE.N edged 0.7% higher and Moderna MRNA.O gained 2.1%, adding to sharp gains in the previous session as investors picked up beaten-down stocks of 2023.

Verizon Communications VZ.N rose 0.9% after KeyBanc upgraded the stock to "overweight".

Vinfast VFS.O gained 2.1% after BTIG initiated coverage on the Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker with a "buy" rating.

The firm plans to set up its first Indian manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, three sources familiar with the matter said.

