Futures see about even odds of 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in May

Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 31, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

March 31 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate on Friday pulled back slightly on bets the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point in May, and now see the chances of a move at that meeting as a toss-up after the government reported a slight easing in a key gauge of inflation.

Prices of Fed funds futures now reflect about a 50% chance of a quarter-of-a-percentage-point rate hike in May, versus about a 56% chance seen before the data. The current target range is 4.75%-5.00%.

