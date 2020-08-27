US Markets
Futures rise sharply as Fed's Powell unveils new approach

Medha Singh
U.S. stocks futures turned sharply higher on Thursday as the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels.

At 9:20 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 92 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7.5 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 31.75 points, or 0.26%.

