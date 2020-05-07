Futures rise as upbeat China trade data lifts oil prices

May 7 (Reuters) - Canada'a main stock index futures were higher on Thursday as oil prices rose after data showed an unexpected rise in China's exports.

China's exports rose in April for the first time this year as factories raced to make up for lost sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a big fall in imports signalled more trouble ahead as the global economy sinks into recession.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.65% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 0.13% to 14,830.74 on Wednesday.

April Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.35%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Plane and train maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO missed analysts' estimates for quarterly core profit, hurt by delayed deliveries of its business jets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecast business activity to plummet in the second quarter.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO on Thursday reported a 0.7% rise in first-quarter comparable sales at its namesake stores, driven by a surge in online sales, even as its stores remained closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO posted a quarterly loss on Thursday from a year-ago profit, hurt by a significant decline in crude oil prices caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a 51% fall in quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday, hurt by a decline in global automobile production due to the coronavirus crisis.

Fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Wednesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak, but cut its annual forecast as oil downturn hit corn demand and potash prices are hard-pressed outside North America.

Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO reported a 34% drop in first-quarter core earnings on Wednesday, missing analyst expectations, on unfavorable market conditions and lower sales in Japan that weighed on earnings from Asia.

Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter compared with a profit a year earlier, hit by nearly $4 billion in charges related to its investment in DCP Midstream and derivative losses.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO: Eight Capital raises target price to C$45 from C$40

Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$220 from C$195

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1697.5; +0.53% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $25.94; +8.13% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $31.23; +5.08% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 3,000,000; Prior 3,839,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 5,033,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 19.905 mln; Prior 17.992 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q1: Expected 4.0%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q1: Expected -5.5%; Prior 1.2%

1500 Consumer credit for Mar: Expected $15.00 bln; Prior $22.33 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.41)

(Reporting by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((nachiket.tekawade@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.