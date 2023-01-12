Futures Points Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation, Jobless Claims, as well as Treasury Balance Statement is on focus on Thursday. There are not many earnings reports scheduled for today. Fighting in Ukraine is continuing. The U.S. offered to train Ukrainian soldiers to operate patriot missiles, while Poland said it will send Leopard battle tanks.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 10.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday at their highs of the session. The Dow climbed 268.91 points or 0.8 percent to 33,973.01, the Nasdaq surged 189.04 points or 1.8 percent to 10,931.67 and the S&P 500 jumped 50.36 points or 1.3 percent to 3,696.61.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 215K, while it was up 204K in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 221 bcf.

10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS and 20-year Treasury Bond will be released at 11.00 am ET. 30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury Department's Statement for December is expected at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus for Balance is a deficit of $248.0 billion, while the deficit was $248.5 billion in November.

Asian stocks ended on a muted note Thursday.

Chinese shares ended on a flat note. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.36 percent to 21,514.10.

Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 26,449.82 while the broader Topix index closed 0.36 percent higher at 1,908.18.

Australian markets posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 1.18 percent to 7,280.40.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 58.19 points or 0.84 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 107.10 points or 0.72 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 55.78 points or 0.72 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 78.15 points or 0.70 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.73 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.