Futures Points To Modestly Higher Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Employment Situation Report for November and Consumer Sentiment report for December are the major highlights on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher on the day. European shares are trading positive.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open modestly higher.

Investors are closely watching the geo-political developments.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 54.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 23.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday modestly higher. The Dow inched up 28.01 points or 0.1 percent to 27,677.79, the Nasdaq crept up 4.03 points or 0.1 percent to 8,570.70 and the S&P 500 rose 4.67 points or 0.2 percent to 3,117.43.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation report for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 180,000, up from 128,000 from the prior month. Unemployment rate is 3.6 percent, unchanged from the month.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment report for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 96.9, slightly up from 96.8 in November.

Wholesale Trade report for October that measures dollar value of sales and inventories held by merchant wholesalers will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were down 0.4 percent.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 928 and U.S. Rig Count was 802.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares recorded their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.43 percent to 2,912.01 and ended the week up by 1.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up by 1.07 percent at 26,498.37.

Japanese shares rose. The Nikkei average gained 0.23 percent to finish at 23,354.40 while the broader Topix index closed 0.11 percent higher at 1,713.36. TDK, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Kobe Steel, Advantest and Eisai surged 3-6 percent.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.36 percent to 6,707 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.33 percent to end at 6,813.50.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 29.15 points or 0.50 percent, while DAX of Germany is 35.88 points or 0.27 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 64.91 points or 0.91 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 68.69 points or 0.66 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is up 0.51 percent.

