Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher over the course of the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they digest the whistleblower complaint that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The document outlines concerns about Trump "using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election." On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released its final report on U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter, showing the pace of GDP growth was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The report said real GDP increased at an annual rate of 2.0 in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate and in line with economist estimates.

The unrevised 2.0 percent GDP growth in the second quarter still reflects a notable slowdown compared to the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said downward revisions to consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment were primarily offset by upward revisions to state and local government spending and exports and a downward revision to imports.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits crept slightly higher in the week ended September 21st.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 213,000, an increase of 3,000 from the previous week's revised level of 210,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to tick up 212,000 from the 208,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of August. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.9 percent in August after tumbling by 2.5 percent in July.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

After initially showing a lack of direction, stocks climbed firmly into positive territory over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The advance on the day came on the heels of the significant downturn seen in the previous session.

The major averages pulled back off their highs going into the close but held on to notable gains. The Dow climbed 162.94 points or 0.6 percent to 26,970.71, the Nasdaq jumped 83.76 points or 1.1 percent to 8,077.39 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.6 percent to 2,984.87.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has surged up by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.35 to $56.14 a barrel after sliding $0.80 to $56.49 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $27.90 to $1,512.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $1.70 to $1,514 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.60 yen compared to the 107.77 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0946 compared to yesterday's $1.0943.

