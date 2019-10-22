Futures Pointing To Mixed Open On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks futures have fluctuated over the course of pre-market trading on Tuesday as traders react to the latest batch of earnings news. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 5 points but the Nasdaq futures up by 29.50 points.

The markets may be pulled in opposite directions early on following the release of mixed earnings news from several big-name companies.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) may come under pressure after the fast food giant reported third quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Delivery giant UPS (UPS) could also see initial weakness after reporting third quarter earnings that beat expectations but on weaker than expected sales.

On the other hand, shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) are likely to see initial strength after the consumer products giant reported better than expected third quarter results.

Fellow Dow component United Technologies (UTX) may also open higher after reporting third quarter results that beat estimates and raising its full-year guidance.

Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Snap (SNAP), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Whirlpool (WHR) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Shortly after the start of trading, The National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on existing home sales in the month of September. Existing home sales are expected to drop by 0.7 percent in September after jumping by 1.3 percent in August.

Following the mixed performance seen last week, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Monday. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in a month.

The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Dow posted a relatively modest gain. While the Dow rose 57.44 points or 0.2 percent to 26,827.64, the Nasdaq advanced 73.44 points or 0.9 percent to 8,162.99 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.52 points or 0.7 percent to 3,006.72.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday, although the Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.47 to $53.78 a barrel after falling $0.47 to $53.31 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $6 to $1,488.10 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.30 to $1,487.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.55 yen compared to the 108.62 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1124 compared to yesterday's $1.1150.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.