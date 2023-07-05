Futures Pointing To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks may see initial weakness on Wednesday as trading resumes following the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on recent strength in the markets, as the uptick seen during Monday's abbreviated session lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in over a year.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy may also weigh on Wall Street following disappointing readings on service sector activity in Europe, China and Japan.

Overall trading activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

Traders are likely to closely examine the minutes for clues about the outlook for interest rates after the Fed paused its recent series of interest rate hikes in June.

While the Fed is still widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point later this month, traders are hopeful that will be end of the rate-hiking cycle.

Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of May. Factory orders are expected to increase by 0.8 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April.

Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.

The Nasdaq rose 28.85 points or 0.2 percent to 13,816.77, the S&P 500 inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 4,455.59 and the Dow crept up 10.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,418.47. With the uptick, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over a year.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are all down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.65 to $71.44 a barrel after sliding $0.85 to $69.79 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,933.70, up $4.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,929.50. On Monday, gold inched up $0.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.52 yen compared to the 144.47 yen it fetched on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0890 compared to yesterday's $1.0879.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.