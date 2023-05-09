Futures Pointing To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending yesterday's choppy session little changed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

Overseas weakness may carry over onto Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about the outlook for the global economy following disappointing Chinese trade data.

Traders may also look to move money into safer havens ahead of the release of key inflation data in the coming days.

The reports on consumer and producer price inflation, which are due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Ahead of the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 82.3 percent chance the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in June.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said following last week's rate hike that the central bank would take a "data-dependent approach" to future monetary policy decisions.

Nonetheless, a lack of major U.S. economic data may keep traders on the sidelines, leading to another lackluster session.

Following the significant rebound seen during last Friday's session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the session narrowly mixed. While the Dow edged down 55.69 points or 0.2 percent to 33,618.69, the S&P 500 crept up 1.87 points or 0.1 percent to 4,138.12 and the Nasdaq rose 21.50 points or 0.2 percent to 12,256.92.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Tuesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and jumped by 1.0 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has slumped by 1.0 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.74 to $72.42 a barrel after jumping $1.82 to $73.16 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $8.40 to $2,033.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3.80 to $2,037 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 13.15 yen compared to the 135.10 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0962 compared to yesterday's $1.1004.

