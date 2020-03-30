Futures Pointing To Early Volatility On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Monday, as traders pause to digest the recent volatility on Wall Street. The major index futures have bounced back and forth across the unchanged line but are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves following the wild swings shown by the major averages over the past few weeks.

Stocks showed a strong upward move last week, with the Dow recording its biggest weekly gain since 1938, although the jump only partly offset the sell-off seen in the preceding weeks.

Investors are also digesting President Donald Trump's decision to extend national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.

Trump had previously hoped to reopen the country by Easter Sunday, on April 12th, but said he decided to extend the guidelines in an effort to keep the death toll from the coronavirus below 100,000.

The announcement by Trump on Sunday comes as data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 143,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 deaths.

News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus throughout the week, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention.

Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Shortly after the start of trading, The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of February. Pending home sales are expected to slump by 1 percent in February after spiking by 5.2 percent in January.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Stocks staged a recovery attempt in afternoon trading on Friday after coming under pressure early in the session but pulled back sharply going into the close. The Dow posted a steep loss after recording its biggest three-day spike since 1931.

The major averages all finished the day substantially lower. The Dow plunged 915.39 points or 4.1 percent to 21,636.78, the Nasdaq tumbled 295.16 points or 3.8 percent to 7,502.38 and the S&P 500 dove 88.60 points or 3.4 percent to 2,541.47.

Despite the pullback on the day, the major averages moved sharply higher for the week. The Dow spiked by 12.8 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 soared by 9.1 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.40 to $20.11 a barrel after tumbling $1.09 to $21.51 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,641.40, down $12.70 from the previous session's close of $1,654.10. On Friday, gold fell $6.20.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.22 yen compared to the 107.94 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1028 compared to last Friday's $1.1141.

