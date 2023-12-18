Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. The major index futures are currently pointing to a moderately higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.3 percent.

The markets may continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has propelled the Dow to new record highs. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have also reached their best levels in nearly two years.

The major averages have moved higher for seven consecutive weeks due in part to optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The Federal Reserve reinforced the optimism with its monetary policy announcement last week, forecasting three interest rate cuts in 2024.

While some Fed officials have pushed back against the idea of imminent rate cuts, investors still widely expect the central bank to lower rates as early as March.

Later this week, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of November, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of December. The housing market index is expected to rise to 37 in December after slumping to 34 in November.

After moving notably higher over the past several sessions, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Friday. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow reached another new record closing high.

The Dow edged up 56.81 points or 0.2 percent to 37,305.16, closing higher for the seventh consecutive session. The Nasdaq also climbed 52.36 points or 0.4 percent to a nearly two-year closing high of 14,813.92, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,719.19.

The major averages all closed higher for the seventh consecutive week. While the Dow and the Nasdaq both surged by 2.9 percent, the S&P 500 jumped by 2.5 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.58 to $73.01 a barrel after slipping $0.15 to $71.43 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after falling $9.20 to $2,035.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3 to $2,038.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.78 yen versus the 142.15 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0921 compared to last Friday's $1.0895.

