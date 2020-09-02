Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session notably higher, stocks appear poised to extend their recent upward trend in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 140 points.

The markets may continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks.

The advance has lifted the Nasdaq and S&P 500 to record highs, while the Dow has reached its best levels in six months and is closing in on the record high set in February.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

Potentially offsetting some of the early buying interest, payroll processor ADP released a report showing much weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of August.

ADP said private sector employment increased by 428,000 jobs in August after rising by an upwardly revised 212,000 jobs in July.

Economists had expected employment to jump by 950,000 jobs compared to the addition of 167,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"The August job postings demonstrate a slow recovery," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute.

She added, "Job gains are minimal, and businesses across all sizes and sectors have yet to come close to their pre-COVID-19 employment levels."

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of July. Factory orders are expected to surge up by 6.0 percent.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, later in the day.

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong advance on the day, surging up 164.21 points or 1.4 percent to 11,939.67. The Dow climbed 215.61 points or 0.8 percent to 28,635.66 and the S&P 500 advanced 26.34 points or 0.8 percent to 3,526.65.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are up by 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.22 to $42.98 a barrel after inching up $0.15 to $42.76 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,975.50, down $3.40 compared to the previous session's close of $1,978.90. On Tuesday, gold crept up $0.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.20 yen compared to the 105.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1859 compared to yesterday's $1.1912.

