Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - After climbing to new record highs in the previous session, stocks may extend their recent upward march in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 83 points.

Stocks have moved steadily higher throughout much of the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance comes as the news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal has helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Buying interest has remained somewhat subdued, however, as the details of the deal are still unknown and the trade dispute between the U.S. and China will persist even after the agreement is signed.

As the same time, the somewhat stifled nature of the rally has made traders reluctant to take profits amid concerns about missing out on any further upside.

Today's trading may reflect another in a long string of modest advances as traders look to do some further window dressing going into the end of the year.

Nonetheless, many traders remain away from their desks following the Christmas holiday on Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday next Wednesday, potentially leading to some volatility.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also keep traders on the sidelines as they attempt to deduce what is in store for the economy in the New Year.

Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday, although volume was relatively light following the Christmas Day holiday on Wednesday. The major averages climbed to new record closing highs, with the Nasdaq closing above 9,000 for the first time ever.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 105.94 points or 0.4 percent to 28,621.39, the Nasdaq advanced 69.51 points or 0.8 percent to 9,022.39 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.53 points or 0.5 percent to 3,239.91.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.05 to $61.73 a barrel after climbing $0.57 to $61.68 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $9.60 to $1,514.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $1.80 to $1,516.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.52 yen versus the 109.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1157 compared to yesterday's $1.1098.

