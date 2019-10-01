Futures Pointing To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 71 points.

The markets may continue to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal ahead of high-level negotiations next week.

Recent comments from Trump officials downplaying reports about efforts to restrict U.S. investment in China have helped to ease concerns about trade tensions.

Buying interest may be somewhat subdued, however, as disappointing manufacturing data from overseas has added to worries about the global economy.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The purchasing managers index is expected to inch up to 50.1 in September after falling to 49.1 in August, with 50 serving as the dividing line between contraction and expansion in manufacturing activity.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in August. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.4 percent in August after inching up by 0.1 percent in July.

After coming under pressure over the course of last Friday's session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest was somewhat subdued.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels late in the session but held on to gains. The Dow rose 96.58 points or 0.4 percent to 26,916.83, the Nasdaq advanced 59.71 points or 0.8 percent to 7,999.34 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.95 points or 0.5 percent to 2,976.74.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Tuesday, with markets in China and Hong Kong closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, while Australia's All Ordinaries Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have shown modest moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.55 to $54.62 a barrel after plunging $1.84 to $54.07 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after plummeting $33.50 to $1,472.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $2.60 to $1,470.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.41 yen compared to the 108.08 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0898 compared to yesterday's $1.0899.

