Futures Point To Weak Opening On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Lower futures amid rising concerns about the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy are likely to weigh on sentiment and set up a weak start for U.S. stocks Friday morning.

A sudden rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside of China has dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

China's commerce ministry said January and February exports and imports will be hit by the epidemic that has severely disrupted the world's second-largest economy.

Recent profit warnings from Apple Inc. and Procter & Gamble may continue to weigh on sentiment.

Investors will also be tracking corporate news and economic data for direction.

Data on manufacturing and services sector activity for the month of February are due out at 9:45 AM ET.

At 10 AM ET, a report on existing home sales for the month of January is due. At 1 PM ET, Baker Hughes is set to release a report on oil rigs count for the week ending February 21.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks climbed off the session's worst levels, but still ended mostly lower, as investors were largely cautious with their moves due to renewed concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow and the S&P 500 both ended lower by 0.4 percent at 29,219.98 and 3,373.23, respectively, on Thursday. The Nasdaq slid 0.7 percent to 9,750.96.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday after China reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases, raising concerns the Covid-19 epidemic will eventually expand rapidly beyond China.

According to reports there are new cases of the virus infection in Japan and South Korea.

The IMF has warned that the outbreak is a stark reminder of how unforeseen evens could threaten a fragile recovery.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down as much as $0.90, or about 1.7%, at $52.98 a barrel.

