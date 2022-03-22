Futures Point To Slightly Positive Start For U.S. Stocks

(RTTNews) - Higher futures point to a positive start on Wall Street Tuesday morning. The ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns about inflation may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

The Dow futures are gaining nearly 0.5 percent. S&P 500 futures are up by about 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq futures are up 0.12 percent.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) has unveiled its new European production hug in Germany today.

Shares of Alibaba (BABA) are likely to be in focus following the company raising its share buyback program by $9 billion to $25 billion, making it the company's largest ever buyback plan.

Sonoco (SON) said it now expects first-quarter base earnings to be in a range of $1.70 and $1.80 per share which is approximately 35 percent above the previously issued guidance range of $1.25 and $1.35 per share. Sonoco expects its operating results to be significantly better than previously expected due to strong price/cost recovery across most of its businesses.

Nike Inc (NKE) said its bottom line totaled $1.40 billion, or $0.87 per share in the third quarter, compared with $1.45 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

On the economic front, a reading of the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for March is due at 10 AM ET.

On Monday, Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day but largely stayed in negative territory throughout the session, weighed down by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank might raise interest rates more aggressively if inflation remains too high.

The major averages ended the session in negative territory but off their worst levels of the day. The Dow slid 201.94 points or 0.6 percent to 34,552.99, the Nasdaq fell 55.38 points or 0.4 percent to 13,838.46 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.94 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,61.18.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday despite concerns over rising geopolitical tensions and a hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

European markets are fairly positive with bank stocks moving higher amid expectations of interest rate hikes. Concerns about the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine appear to be limiting markets' gains.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down slightly at $112.08 a barrel. Gold futures are lower by $2.00 or 0.1% at $1,927.50 an ounce.

